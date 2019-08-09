As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Valuation Rose, Primecap Management Company Lifted by $93.12 Million Its Position; Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 29,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $188.64. About 451,397 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 969,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 23.86M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29B, up from 22.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 645,195 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 10/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Novartis’ CEO sent employees an email Thursday seeking to contain intensifying political and business fa…; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Joins Harvard, Dana-Farber to Develop Cancer Therapy Systems; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.51M shares to 33.92M shares, valued at $2.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware (NYSE:VMW) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Polaris Greystone Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Advisors Lp accumulated 3,045 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited, California-based fund reported 1,624 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department reported 2,536 shares stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 20,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ci has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 27 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tiedemann Limited invested in 12,221 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 12,039 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 28,313 are held by Allstate Corporation.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics Com (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 9,244 shares to 830 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc Com New (NYSE:DNR) by 434,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc Shs Cl A.