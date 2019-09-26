As Novartis Adr (NVS) Share Price Rose, Zevin Asset Management Cut by $599,235 Its Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 41,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 1.33 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 16/05/2018 – Novartis lawyer departs over Cohen deal; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Unanimously Approved by Both Boards

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 92,992 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 86,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 653,940 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,545 shares to 205,388 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,589 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 385,266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 70,957 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 33,370 shares. 3.15 million are owned by Wells Fargo Comm Mn. Btim Corp owns 426,445 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 0% or 3,243 shares. Bessemer accumulated 0% or 4,131 shares. Howe Rusling holds 2,445 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 54,276 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 87,680 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 69,069 were accumulated by Amp Investors Limited. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Amer Comml Bank holds 218 shares. Strategic Service owns 2,405 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.15B for 15.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.