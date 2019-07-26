As Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Stake; Idex (IEX) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Increased Stake by $442,279

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 373,748 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 6,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 15,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 1.32M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for U.S. Approval in Early 2018; 09/05/2018 – ? Novartis in payment to […]; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Sees China Business Doubling Over Five Years (Video)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares to 10,129 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,473 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ exchange IEX backs regulator in data fees fight – Financial Times” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IDEX Reports Second Quarter Results; Delivers Record Operating Margin and EPS; Raises Low End of Full Year EPS Guidance – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Appoints Denise Cade to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The New York Stock Exchange is out to crush America’s newest stock exchange – Business Insider” with publication date: July 25, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 13,353 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 36,008 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 820 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,086 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,325 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And reported 3,732 shares. 27,955 are owned by Speece Thorson Group Inc. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.57% or 184,554 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 122,007 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 83,750 shares. The Washington-based Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).