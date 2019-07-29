As Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Holding; Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $5.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 62,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29 million, up from 250,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 841,031 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, down from 372,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 788,785 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell 36.5% Stake in Joint Venture; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 13/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Science 37 and Novartis Partner to Boost Decentralized Clinical Trials; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.02 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 3,229 shares. Mariner Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dt Partners Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 163,227 are owned by Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 490 shares. Bp Public Lc accumulated 34,000 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 1.83M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,782 shares. Csu Producer Resource reported 4.18% stake. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2.09M shares. D E Shaw holds 1.86 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited accumulated 4,469 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Da Davidson And Co stated it has 7,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,200 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $81.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,020 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares to 44,935 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

