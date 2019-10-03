As Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose, Holder Scharf Investments Has Boosted Its Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Has Cut by $389,693 as Market Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 135,193 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 09/05/2018 – ? Novartis in payment to […]; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 24/05/2018 – Novartis receives EU approval for biosimilar Zessly; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,510 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $173.81. About 45,998 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 72,137 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $120.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 155,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,858 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 14.20 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,473 shares to 119,258 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).