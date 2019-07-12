As Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted Holding by $2.27 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 23,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 60,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 2.82M shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 07/03/2018 – Science 37 and Novartis Sign Strategic Alliance to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE…; 13/04/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Mkt Unchanged; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia; 19/04/2018 – Novartis AG 1Q EPS 87c

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 10.38 million shares. Ledyard Bank reported 181,191 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Ltd holds 0.3% or 557,192 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle invested 4.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boston Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 52,154 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Planning Advsrs Llc holds 77,201 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% or 36,813 shares. Stifel owns 1.27 million shares. Lau Ltd has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 23,000 are owned by Leavell Inv Management Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,794 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 188,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 129,131 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $198.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 30,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

