As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Stake; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Price Rose While Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Offer Completed at a Price of $218 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 14/05/2018 – Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Roche Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz Receives EC Approval for Use of Zessly in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS – DEAL WITH SANDOZ, A DIVISION OF NOVARTIS, TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS TWO LEAD PRODUCTS, RESET AND RESET-O

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 175,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 564,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.10 million, down from 740,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.72 million shares traded or 116.57% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 224,869 shares to 428,992 shares, valued at $69.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 104,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Fincl Advisors has 0.11% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 7,377 shares. Natixis owns 286,491 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 6,800 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 26,128 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). American Group Incorporated invested 0.09% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,172 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Altfest L J Company, New York-based fund reported 2,862 shares. 109,238 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP holds 681,183 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 149,183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 80,328 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.31M shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

