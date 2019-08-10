As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Scharf Investments Cut Stake by $2.10 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Its Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) Holding by $85.30 Million as Stock Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 506 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 21,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 873,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.94 million, down from 895,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 27,377 shares to 64,803 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 99,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.98 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

