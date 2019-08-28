As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Price Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 652,169 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 222,034 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Novartis: Investments Will Be Made Over the Next Five Years; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta® for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares to 1,975 shares, valued at $166,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,647 shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

