As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Sound Shore Management Position in Capital One Financial (COF) Decreased by $10.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 120,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.82 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 78,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.09 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32M shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – LISTEN: Novartis’ bad day, Spark’s Amish entanglement, and a biotech history lesson; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – ? Novartis sells joint venture […]; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 11/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Gilenya to Novartis

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 20,289 shares to 18,222 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 10,222 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 982,498 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Lp invested in 0.33% or 29,191 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,733 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 15,584 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9,937 shares. Matrix Asset accumulated 99,891 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.39% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Psagot House accumulated 320 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cadence Financial Bank Na has 0.36% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,261 shares. Financial Advantage holds 197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 19,739 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 55,584 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $129.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).