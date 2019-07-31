As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Its Stake by $3.79 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 2.24 million shares traded or 68.87% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.32M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 1.13M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 361,133 shares to 975,561 shares, valued at $107.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.