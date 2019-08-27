As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Howland Capital Management Has Cut by $6.32 Million Its Position; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Coatue Management Lowered Its Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 65,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 128,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 194,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 569,451 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya® as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc analyzed 156,922 shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 172,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $685.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.255. About 1.52 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.



Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares to 132,615 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 793,055 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 307,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 1.49M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 576,189 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,290 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 2.80M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 905,226 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 50,345 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 26,825 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,488 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 279,350 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Us Bank De invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91B for 17.82 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.