As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Raised Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Bamco Has Boosted Its Stake by $19.71 Million as Stock Value Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 06/05/2018 – Mint: Aurobindo launches $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S SAYS PLANS TO FILE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUG BAF312 FOR U.S. APPROVAL WITHIN WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 116,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.87 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 74,317 shares to 41,429 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,937 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Alibaba Stock with Confidence in the Post-Jack Ma Era – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding, and Jefferies Financial Group Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,425 shares to 419,421 shares, valued at $69.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 396,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,073 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.