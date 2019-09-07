As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Boosted by $23.04 Million Its Stake; Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Has Increased by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO NARASIMHAN COMMENTS TO REPORTERS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Aims to Double China Sales on Faster Drug Approvals; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – Roche says has had no contact with Trump lawyer Cohen; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares to 363,000 shares, valued at $102.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 1,000 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 4.01M shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.99 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,082 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.01% or 31,922 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 130,365 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory owns 42,763 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd holds 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 45,700 shares. Rampart Investment Co Lc reported 11,946 shares stake. 1,788 were accumulated by Whitnell &. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 618 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 106,463 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).