As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Raised Position; Saturna Capital Holding In Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) Was Has Raised

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.12 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON DEAL CALL; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells joint venture stake to GSK

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) by 650.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 114,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 132,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.96M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares to 501,179 shares, valued at $43.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

