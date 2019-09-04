As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Position by $631,872; As Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Position

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 47,582 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 60,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 3.49 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – It’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New; 15/03/2018 – MTV Closes 9 Consecutive Months of Primetime Growth and Ranks as Fastest Growing Top 40 Cable Entertainment Network; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 6,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 47,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 40,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 12/03/2018 – Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS @AmberTongPW; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paramount Pictures Chairman & CEO Jim Gianopulos to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $305.58 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 7,355 shares to 46,601 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 4,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 46,720 shares to 210,673 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,232 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).