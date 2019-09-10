As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Stake; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Increased by $2.56 Million Its Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 260,988 shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 2.15M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 09/04/2018 – Novartis’s $9 Billion Bet Is Worth the Risk; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’); 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares to 213,835 shares, valued at $55.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 40 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 37,352 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,335 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 21,393 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth reported 750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Northern invested in 582,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 1,500 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.32% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 49,586 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,103 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc accumulated 28,275 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 793,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 16,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.