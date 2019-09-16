As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Raised Holding by $1.05 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.53 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 132,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 120,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 14.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 108,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.12M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 264.7M RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,259 shares to 81,549 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtn Lc has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Jersey-based Condor Capital Management has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.01M were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. 370,977 are owned by Parthenon Lc. Woodstock Corporation holds 5.23% or 223,778 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates LP invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sensato Invsts holds 4.44% or 107,100 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Ltd Llc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP accumulated 307,611 shares. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sonata Capital Group Inc has 22,071 shares. 21,600 are owned by Intact Investment Management. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2.02M shares or 3.94% of the stock. Tt International invested in 122,170 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 82,912 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,806 shares to 238,657 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,750 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).