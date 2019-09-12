As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Capital Management Has Upped by $912,548 Its Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake by $88.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 10,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 190,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.38 million, up from 180,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 2.53M shares traded or 35.12% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.53B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business: sources (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Novartis AG is; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is under way – for now; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: $8.7 Billion Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy, But Reduces Financial Flexibility; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 9.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739.86 million, down from 10.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 360,082 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 84,500 shares to 597,431 shares, valued at $51.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 232,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00M for 24.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A holds 12,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 47,642 shares stake. Coastline Tru has 0.22% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 19,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 336,049 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.10M shares. Company State Bank holds 6,312 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,090 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 59,846 shares. California-based L & S Advisors Inc has invested 0.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hexavest reported 3,144 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.07% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 56,089 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 1.49 million shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 42,305 shares. Next Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 673 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Nationwide Expansion Remains on Track – Nasdaq” on October 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DNKN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee And Dunkin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ NVS – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entresto data fails to lift Novartis, shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This Rockville biotech has added another deal to its growth plan – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.