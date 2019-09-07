As Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut by $6.47 Million Its Position; Soros Fund Management Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $33.49 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 130.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 184,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 325,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 67,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 287,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: EC Zessly Approval Is for Gastroenterological, Rheumatological and Dermatological Diseases; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 143,916 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $82.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 52,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 80,885 shares to 4,412 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.