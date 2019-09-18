As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Value Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Raised Position by $1.15 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Provident Trust Co Trimmed by $556,525 Its Holding

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 161.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 12,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 20,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 7,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 2.37M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (Call) by 49,200 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,137 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $199.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 8,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,026 are owned by Narwhal Capital. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 19,994 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally Finance has 62,000 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,279 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.37% or 138,233 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Advsr accumulated 4,515 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 2.26% or 15,362 shares. Amer Trust Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,151 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 2.30 million shares. Tiemann Limited Liability Co holds 27,781 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio.

