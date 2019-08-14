As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.59 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 47,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 575,982 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 million, down from 623,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 431,235 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS BEGINNING JOURNEY TO REBUILD TRUST WITH SOCIETY — PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’)

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 149,265 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07M for 15.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,578 shares to 73,804 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (NYSE:TOT) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire" on October 26, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Lc accumulated 39,322 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co reported 410,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 52,487 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 7,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,166 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 27,973 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc accumulated 6,288 shares. Essex Inv Commerce Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Parkside Comml Bank invested in 6,721 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,251 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 6,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 10,090 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Menta Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 3,881 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 104,945 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.