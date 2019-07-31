As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lifted Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $935,370; Stock Value Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 599,115 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 49,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,143 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 368,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.61M market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 87,214 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 401,234 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 159,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,055 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

