As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Financial Architects Has Trimmed Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.99 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 93.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 13,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 15,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Cancer immunotherapy implants get boost by Novartis licensing; 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital holds 54,963 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 271,634 shares. 1,094 were reported by Leavell Mgmt. New York-based Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 3.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp invested in 1.22% or 58,789 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,097 shares. 110 were accumulated by Community Retail Bank Na. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 2.86% or 49,634 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 399,434 shares. 765 were accumulated by Doliver Advsr Lp. Accuvest Advisors accumulated 756 shares. Noven Fincl Gp has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,470 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.79% or 67,985 shares. Corda Inv Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 2,474 shares.