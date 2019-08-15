As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.01 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Maintains Position in Entercom Communications (ETM)

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.605. About 1.75M shares traded or 28.69% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 1.05M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 30/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Promacta Gets FDA Priority Review for First-Line SAA; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’ SANDOZ IN PACT WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.84 million shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

