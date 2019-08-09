As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Abingworth Llp Has Boosted Its Sientra (SIEN) Holding

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 1.20M shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 1.92M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998. 8,696 shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C, worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 136,322 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Millennium Lc has 1.60M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd reported 22,216 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp holds 35,991 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). New York-based Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bamco Incorporated Ny accumulated 1.41 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 29,685 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.11% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum Management holds 224,959 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 26,000 shares. D E Shaw reported 77,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 4,601 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).