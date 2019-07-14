As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Loeb Partners Decreased by $1.03 Billion Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed by $6.99 Million Its Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84M, down from 11,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65 million shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 18.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 30,000 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs owns 41,002 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 55,000 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers owns 13,874 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 56,250 shares stake. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1,717 shares. 1.50M were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 359,501 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 1.11% or 6.32 million shares. Mirador Capital Lp reported 22,998 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 88,398 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com invested in 1.59% or 70,850 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 45,450 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.