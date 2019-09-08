As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Upped Stake by $11.06 Million; Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Best Buy (BBY) Position by $52.95 Million

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 253.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 745,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.93M, up from 294,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.63M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.22M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 200677 Company: NOVARTIS; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for EU Approval Later in 2018; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 87,335 shares to 766,933 shares, valued at $60.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 50,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,743 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).