As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $372,960 as Market Value Declined

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 8,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 142,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 150,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 13,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 305,944 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.94 million, up from 292,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35 million shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital stated it has 22,235 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Usca Ria invested 1.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kepos Cap LP holds 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 55,654 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 168,600 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 1.34M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 32,080 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Manchester Mngmt Ltd holds 17,585 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,865 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 44,638 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Co has 27,918 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.06% or 1.07 million shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 6,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 32,276 shares to 629,723 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 201,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New by 176,842 shares to 6,202 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 24,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,821 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC).