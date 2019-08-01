As Novagold Res (NG) Stock Price Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Position by $2.78 Million; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Boosted by $1.61 Million Its Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 3.81M shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 6,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 377,836 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.55M, up from 371,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 134,932 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold $2.26M. Bobb George C III sold $1.35 million worth of stock.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,521 shares to 304,192 shares, valued at $63.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,452 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teledyne: Buying Some 3M Assets On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Henry Singleton Would Love Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne e2v announces new 5 Mpixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS image sensor for machine vision – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast Details – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 65,186 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Sprucegrove Inv has 37,800 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank has 291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,328 shares. 3,044 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. 1,450 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Co. Hillsdale Invest Inc invested in 7 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 93,580 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 146,304 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $98.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 883,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,268 shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).