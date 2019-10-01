As Novagold Res (NG) Stock Price Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million; Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lowered Its Holding by $348,792 as Stock Value Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 276,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 980,234 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.65 million for 7.47 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

