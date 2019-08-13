As Novagold Res (NG) Shares Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lifted Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $948,800 as Stock Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 2.05 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 42,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 398,890 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $68.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 24,034 shares to 3,722 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 74,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,446 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).