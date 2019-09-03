As Novagold Res (NG) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Upped Stake; Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000 as Share Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 2.61M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 2.46 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 568,512 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,475 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

