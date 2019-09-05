As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lowered by $688,432 as Shares Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 112,803 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 81,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 91,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,340 shares to 146,578 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 14,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,907 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 26.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 30.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.