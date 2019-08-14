As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Shares Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $3.80 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gruss & Co Raised Its Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 124,347 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 2.48% or 125,380 shares in its portfolio. 160,000 are owned by Ally Fincl Inc. First In holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,461 shares. First Personal Services holds 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 68,238 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsrs Lc has invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Limited Liability has 4.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 4.6% or 548,695 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett Inc has 58,882 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability owns 10,056 shares. Firsthand Inc has 100,000 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

