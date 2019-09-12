As Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Valuation Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased by $5.01 Million Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Held by Towerview Llc

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 200,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 481,304 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32 million, down from 681,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 54,821 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43M for 33.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.