As Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Market Value Declined, Halsey Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder National Asset Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.34 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,999 shares to 16,975 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 2,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,150 shares. Highlander Ltd Llc invested in 150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 168,302 shares. 5,530 are owned by Glaxis Mgmt Limited Com. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.13% or 114,235 shares. Schroder Management Group reported 363 shares. 200 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsr. Banbury Partners Limited Liability Company holds 7.68% or 113,022 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glenmede Na reported 239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 0.14% or 10,300 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Motco holds 0% or 188 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 2,196 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

