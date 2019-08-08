As Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Valuation Declined, Holder Lafayette Investments Has Upped Position; Citigroup (C) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 75,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 156,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 80,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 4.07M shares traded or 78.80% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 4,188 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 604,287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel invested in 0.92% or 39,503 shares. 181,769 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Marsico Mngmt Limited invested 0.18% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Investors has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Pnc Fincl Grp holds 19,153 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.50M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,514 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.46% or 186.86 million shares. Park Oh owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,526 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 110,657 shares. The Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 24 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Asset Management Co reported 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. 131,403 were reported by Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 457,473 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management reported 622,140 shares. Clough Cap Prns Ltd Partnership reported 4.48% stake. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 46,885 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 75,449 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 30,700 shares.