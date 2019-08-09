As Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Shares Declined, Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Trimmed Stake; As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Barton Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 481,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.66M, down from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57M shares traded or 54.87% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 121,291 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 955,163 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 82,309 shares. Barton Mgmt holds 3.25% or 566,752 shares. Selz Cap Limited holds 1.19M shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Mercantile Trust Comm invested in 840 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Us Fincl Bank De holds 19,858 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 81,384 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135,050 shares to 10.50M shares, valued at $197.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).