As Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Share Price Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Its Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 141,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 364,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, up from 222,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 24.91 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 155,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 339,537 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21M, up from 183,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.79 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,408 shares to 112,552 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 29,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,675 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19,620 shares to 101,794 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 27,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,844 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).