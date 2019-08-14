As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Valuation Declined, Aperio Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Trian Fund Management LP Decreased by $125.71 Million Its Holding

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 4.80M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 9,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 24,551 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 1.61 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 1.15M shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 5,445 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.41% or 122,580 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 465,260 shares. Moreover, Cadence Bank Na has 6.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lesa Sroufe And accumulated 4,131 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Lp has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connors Investor Service Inc holds 13,264 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 1.71M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,504 shares. Texas Savings Bank Tx holds 3,073 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability reported 2,830 shares stake. Provident Tru has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Trust holds 1.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 198,968 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Gru has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 43,477 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $166.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Lc has 115 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 238,163 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.56M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 6,256 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 10,409 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 623,339 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 9,378 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.12% or 117,707 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,082 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Perritt Cap Management Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bristol John W & Ny invested in 900,061 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 55,282 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 106,819 shares.

