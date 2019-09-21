As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Upped Stake; Tig Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI)

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 1980.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 313,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 328,846 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64M, up from 15,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.08 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.52M shares traded or 354.31% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.11% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 16,600 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 123,721 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Riggs Asset Managment Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 317,663 are owned by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,209 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 39,100 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,640 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 142,765 shares in its portfolio. Cap Sarl reported 156,025 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1,409 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 241,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Hldgs (NYSE:AXL).

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.