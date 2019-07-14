As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.00 Million; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shares Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Position by $483,240

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 118,046 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. $489,125 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 27.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.33 million for 9.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.