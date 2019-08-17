As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Declined, Landscape Capital Management Upped Holding by $5.18 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Stake in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) by $471,664

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 159,688 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 408.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 95,960 shares as the company's stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 119,440 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 23,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 5,276 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 13,465 shares. Cap Investors holds 20.77 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 5 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Washington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 448 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 50 shares. 40,239 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Capital International Sarl owns 162,237 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 77,565 shares. Northern stated it has 2.36 million shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 401,180 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.17% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 47,153 shares to 15,027 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 11,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,441 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 31,492 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 115,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bard Assoc Inc has 318,672 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.03% or 88,369 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack And Management stated it has 1.17% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 85,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 2,884 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.08% or 180,157 shares. 14,990 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Llc. State Street has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 63,869 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 10,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $760,923 for 30.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.