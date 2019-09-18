As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Declined, Gmt Capital Raised by $6.53 Million Its Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased by $734,712 Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 123,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 901,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34M, up from 778,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 303,630 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 8,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 10,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $394.84. About 254,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 779,000 shares to 29.99M shares, valued at $162.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 83,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,746 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 49,796 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 2.98% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 644,033 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 87,657 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Cap has 2.3% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Shufro Rose And Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 27,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 93,531 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 81,991 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 251,429 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 48,870 shares. 3,872 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prns. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma reported 113,459 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc by 55,750 shares to 111,500 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.62 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 259,861 shares. Navellier Assoc has invested 0.39% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 136,845 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.38% or 340,388 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability has invested 1.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cumberland invested in 0.11% or 3,047 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Texas Yale Cap reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 1,678 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 2,820 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 4.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

