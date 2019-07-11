As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Value Rose, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $4.00 Million; As Comscore (SCOR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 3.01M shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 50,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 909,358 shares traded or 59.51% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 29,148 shares. Moore Ltd Partnership holds 275,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Eminence Cap Lp has 2.20 million shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 269,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 466,744 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 25,684 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 253,391 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp has 105,981 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited holds 0.62% or 11,305 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 181,593 shares. Bokf Na holds 94,433 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Limited Liability Com reported 33,152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $270.81 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares to 301,265 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 25,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 2.24M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 872,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1,890 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 1.08M shares. Ingalls & Snyder holds 0.11% or 115,324 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Weiss Multi invested in 2.03 million shares. 170,419 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 1.19 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 177 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 210,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.36% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).