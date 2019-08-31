As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Value Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.00 Million; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $2.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 87.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 29,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.09 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 604,287 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 11,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 69,953 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.04% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. 1.50M were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 31,205 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.01 million shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 100 are owned by Adirondack Trust. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 29,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 55,056 shares. Gmt Capital, Georgia-based fund reported 778,100 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Com reported 13,496 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 23,048 shares to 30,851 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 52,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).