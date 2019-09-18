As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Value Declined, Ing Groep Nv Lifted Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Stake by $5.74 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 84,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 208,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, down from 292,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 196.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 32,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 10,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.65 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ventas to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 32,987 shares to 109,194 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 115 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 47 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated reported 1.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bridges Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 5,055 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 15,878 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,300 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 772,769 shares. Lasalle Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 222,461 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Management accumulated 15,786 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Carroll Fin Associates invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Susquehanna Llp owns 49,796 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 594 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Mirae Asset Invs Company Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 31,100 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 100 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 2.95 million shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 3,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,973 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Incorporated has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cruise Line Stocks Fall As Trump Administration Tightens Restrictions On Cuba, Venezuela – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Increases Total Commitment for Bahamas Hurricane Relief to $2 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosquito spray, diapers, flashlights cannot beat cash for Dorian relief – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Cruise Line Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Order for New Ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.