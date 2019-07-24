As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 114,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, down from 606,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 476,980 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 92.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 990,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,565 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.46M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.33M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

