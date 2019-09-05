As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Holding by $1.14 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Qad (QADA) Position as Share Price Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 147,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 82.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 53,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 11,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 65,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 74,704 shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 11,100 shares to 27,200 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 92,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Management Limited invested in 2% or 31,323 shares. Vanguard reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cornerstone Advsr holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 838 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Millennium Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 513,067 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 449,816 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ci Invs invested in 648,810 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Srb accumulated 13,043 shares. 13,173 were reported by World Asset Management. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 715 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.84 million for 6.01 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.